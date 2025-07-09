Body of 18-year-old found in Munshiganj

Police recovered the body of an 18-year-old today from an abandoned room on the premises of Munshiganj Engineering School and College.

The deceased has been identified as Md Yasin.

His family had been living in a rented house in the Mathpara area of Munshiganj town.

Locals discovered the body around 11:00am and immediately informed police, said Md Saiful Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Munshiganj Sadar Police Station.

"A police team rushed to the scene and recovered the body. Initial signs suggest drug use may be linked to the death," he said, adding that the body has been sent to the hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination.

According to family members, Yasin had been working at a biscuit factory in Dhaka's Mohammadpur and returned home to Munshiganj last Thursday.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Yasin's sister said her brother had some cognitive difficulties.

"He was a little slow in understanding things," she said, adding that Yasin reportedly left home around 8:30am on the day of the incident.

Police said investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of death.