Bodies of 6 July Uprising victims handed to Anjuman Mufidul Islam for burial

The bodies of six persons, who were killed during last year's July Uprising, have been handed over to a charity organisation, Anjuman Mufidul Islam, for burial as unclaimed bodies.

Police said the decision was made as their identities could not be confirmed despite extensive efforts.

Around 12:00pm today, bodies of six victims, including a woman, were handed over to the burial service officer, Md Kamrul Ahmed, of Anjuman Mufidul Islam from Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) morgue.

The bodies will be buried at the Jurain graveyard in the capital.

The people were killed at different time during the July Uprising and their bodies were taken to DMCH. Police prepared the inquest on the bodies in between August 7 and 14 before autopsies were done at the morgue.

Prof Dr Kazi Golam Mokhlesur Rahman, head of the Forensic Medicine Department at DMCH, said DNA samples were collected for identification. But their identities still remain unknown despite these efforts.

Responding to questions from reporters, he said one of the bodies bore gunshot injuries while the other five had blunt force trauma.

Joint Commissioner (Crime) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Faruq Hossain said attempts were made to identify the victims through DNA and fingerprint analysis, but none were successful.

"On the court's instruction, we are burying the bodies as unclaimed. However, we have preserved various evidence and samples. If someone comes forward with information or can identify any of them, further action will be taken," he added.

The bodies were preserved in the morgue freezer since then as unidentified.