Boat prices rise amid flood

With flood still inundating vast expanse of land across the Sylhet division, including the haor (wetland) areas in Habiganj, boats have become an indispensable mode of communication as well as livelihood for the affected people.

In the backdrop of this scenario, demand for small boats and dinghies have rose in the division, followed by a hike in price of those.

Boat stalls were seen scattered across numerous locations in the Haor areas in Nabiganj, Bahubal, Baniachong, Ajmiriganj, and Lakhai upazilas of Habiganj district. Craftsmen were seen working round the clock to meet the high demand for boats, which is expected to continue for at least another month.

Habiganj is a well-known hub of boats in the region with a century-old heritage. Traders from across Sylhet division also procure boats from the district.

According to vendors, dinghies are ranging in price between Tk 4,500-8,000 depending on the quality of wood, and around 100-150 are being sold daily across different markets in the district.

They also said the business is likely to exceed Tk 15 lakh in volume.

Nipendra Roy, a local boat maker, said, "We make boats with almost all types of wood, including jarul, karai, raintree, mango, blackberry, chambul, shimul and krishnachura. Boats made of jarul wood fetch the highest prices, while those of shimul wood are the cheapest."

"The price of each boat ranges from Tk 5,000 to Tk 30,000 depending on the size and type of wood used. However, even boats with a price tag of Tk 50,000 are also available in the market," he added.

However, buyers have expressed concerns about the sudden hike in prices due to the flood-driven rise in demand for boats. Low-income families are struggling to afford a boat for their daily needs amid the ongoing situation.

Haider Ali, a buyer from Inatganj area of the district, said, "In monsoon, and during floods, boats become essential for commute and to perform tasks like cutting hyacinths for cattle. That's why I came to buy a boat."

"Our area is inundated, and a boat has become crucial for mobility and daily tasks. However, the prices have gone up, making it difficult to afford one," said Afzal Mia, another buyer from the same area.

Sellers attributed the price hike to higher costs of wood, iron, and labour.

Jhantu Das, a seller in hospital area of Nabiganj upazila, said, "The price of wood rose from Tk 250 to Tk 400 per foot, while labour wages increased from Tk 500 to Tk 800 per day. These factors have driven up the prices of boats."

"We have to balance between the higher costs of materials and wages while also being mindful of the financial strain on buyers given the current situation. However, the price did not increase much, only by Tk 200-300 for each boat. We are trying to keep profits modest," said Arun Kumar, another trader.