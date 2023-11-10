Boat carrying Rohingyas runs aground

A fishing trawler carrying Rohingya refugees, including women and children, ran aground at Moheshkhalia Para sea beach point in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar yesterday, according to locals.

The refugees were fleeing to Malaysia, but human traffickers abandoned them near the beach after being on the sea for three days, locals told reporters after speaking to some of the victims.

Informed, police and coast guard went to the scene, but the Rohingyas fled before their arrival.

Quoting locals, Jubair Syed, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station, said the refugees were from different Rohingya camps in the upazila.

Lt Cdr Soleman Kabir of the Teknaf Coast Guard said no one was found on the boat, but an investigation was underway.

Local journalists spotted some Rohingyas near the spot on Marine Drive.

Hamid Hossain, a resident of the Balukhali Rohingya camp, told journalists that human traffickers lured them out of the refugee camps, promising to take them to Malaysia via Indonesia.

"We had camped out on a hill for five days. We were then taken to a fishing trawler on a small boat. The trawler sailed the sea for three days. When it came near the shore today, boatmen jumped out and swam ashore," Hamid said.

He told journalists that Rohingyas were leaving the refugee camps as the law-and-order situation there was getting worse day by day.