BNP’s Salahuddin rejects PR system

Says polls will be held in Feb 2026

BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed today said there is no mention of a "PR system" in Bangladesh's Constitution and accused those promoting it of having "ulterior motives".

Speaking at the opening of Netrokona district BNP's triennial council at Muktarpara field this afternoon, Salahuddin referred to one political party's press conference the previous day.

"According to their statement, if elections are not held under a PR system, they will not allow polls in Bangladesh. Today, I am announcing that the national election will be held in the first half of February next year, before Ramadan begins. No one will be able to stop it," he said.

He also alleged that those making misleading statements to delay or obstruct the election were deceiving the public.

"We shed blood for democracy. We stood united against fascism. Let us uphold that democratic unity," he said.

Citing the Constitution, Salahuddin added, "Article 65(2) of Bangladesh's constitution clearly states that 300 members of parliament shall be elected directly from territorial constituencies. There is no mention of any PR system or provision."

He added that Bangladesh has now entered an electoral environment.

"Candidates are reaching out to the public, and people are ready to vote. Anyone speaking against elections will be rejected by the people," he said.

Central and local BNP leaders attended the council, including Syed Alamgir, member of the BNP chairperson's advisory council; Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel, joint secretary general; Md Shariful Alam, organising secretary.

The conference was chaired by district BNP convener Anwar Hossain and conducted by member secretary Rafiqul Islam Helali.