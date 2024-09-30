BNP’s Dulu cleared from DSA case

Lalmonirhat district BNP President and BNP Central Organising Secretary Asadul Habib Dulu has been exempted from a case filed under the Digital Security Act.

The case was filed on September 13, last year.

Dulu, also a former deputy minister, surrendered before the Rangpur Cyber ​​Tribunal Court yesterday. At the end of the hearing, Judge Abdul Majeed acquitted him and dismissed the case, said his counsel advocate Mahafuz Un Nabi Don.

On September 13, 2023, a case was filed against him under the DSA with Lalmonirhat Sadar Police Station on charges of making slanderous remarks on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on social media.