BNP supports one-point demand

Fakhrul urges party members to stand by students

BNP yesterday extended full support for the one-point demand of the student-led Anti-Discrimination Movement, urging its leaders, activists, and people from all walks of life to stand by the protesters.

Speaking at a press conference at the BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir called on the government to step down amid the mass upsurge.

He said the entire nation has rallied behind the one-point demand for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and the immediate transfer of power to a neutral government.

"BNP declares full solidarity with the one-point declaration...," he said.

"In this extreme crisis facing the nation, democracy-loving people and the leaders, workers, supporters, and well-wishers of the BNP and its affiliated bodies at all levels should take to the streets and unite with the students to accelerate the fall of the 'autocratic' government in the larger interest of the country and the nation," he said.

He also called upon all political parties, organisations, individuals, professionals, workers, farmers, and people to make the non-cooperation movement a success.Fakhrul said a wave of mass uprisings is sweeping across the country against the government.