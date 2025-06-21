BNP to sue election officials, CECs of last three polls

A BNP delegation is set to visit the Election Commission and the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station tomorrow to file a case against election officials involved in the last three national polls.

The case will also name the chief election commissioners who oversaw the 2014, 2018, and 2024 general elections.

The move comes less than a week after Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus ordered an investigation into the roles of former election commissions in alleged irregularities surrounding those elections.

Yunus met with the National Consensus Commission on June 16 and gave instructions for the formation of a committee who will be tasked with conducting the probe.

A three-member BNP team, led by its Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, will file the complaint.

In January, the Electoral Reform Commission submitted a recommendation report that called for investigation and action against individuals complicit in election fraud.

BNP National Executive Committee Member Salahuddin Khan confirmed that a complaint has been prepared, naming 24 individuals.

These include former chief election commissioners Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmed, KM Nurul Huda, and Kazi Habibul Awal, as well as former commissioners, EC secretaries, and police and intelligence officials who were involved during those election periods.

He noted, however, that the list is not exhaustive and that not all names of the accused have been collected yet, adding that charges will also be brought against district and upazila-level officials who conducted the elections.

The last three general elections of 2014, 2018, and 2024 had drawn widespread flak for failing to be inclusive and credible.

The 2014 polls were marked by a major boycott from the BNP-led alliance, resulting in 153 seats being uncontested and a low voter turnout, officially recorded at 51 percent.

The lack of competition and widespread violence on polling day raised questions about the legitimacy of the outcome.

In 2018, BNP participated as part of the Jatiya Oikya Front, but the election was overshadowed by allegations of ballot-stuffing, voter intimidation and repression of the opposition.

Despite a major opposition party participating, the poll results showed the then ruling Awami League getting 288 of 300 seats.

The most recent election, held in January 2024, saw another boycott by the BNP and several other parties.

The Election Commission reported a 41.8 percent turnout, the lowest in recent history.

Although polling day remained largely peaceful, the absence of major opposition contenders and widespread reports of low voter engagement prompted criticism from international observers.