BNP says not invited to Jamaat rally

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) was not invited to today's rally organised by Jamaat-e-Islami at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital, BNP's media cell said.

Quoting BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Media Cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said, "BNP did not receive any invitation to today's rally of Jamaat-e-Islami."

Regarding this, Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair yesterday told The Daily Star, "We invited all political parties including BNP. But it's the choice of the respective parties whether its leaders will attend our rally."