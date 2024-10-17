BNP for revoking recruitments of 803 SIs, 67 ASPs

BNP today demanded immediate cancellation of the appointment of 803 sub-inspectors (SIs) and 67 assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) appointed before the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government.

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmad made the demand during a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office.

"We have learned from reliable sources that the ousted fascist Awami government appointed a total of 803 people to the position of sub-inspector of police just before their ouster, aiming to prolong their power and establish absolute control over the police administration," he said.

The BNP leader said that among these appointments, 200 were from Gopalganj and 403 were members of the "terrorist organisation" Chhatra League, which was involved in the killing of students during the anti-discrimination movement.

He also mentioned that 67 ASPs were appointed by the Awami League government as part of its far-reaching blueprint.

"All of them are cadres of the Bangladesh Chhatra League. Our demand is to immediately cancel the appointments of these sub-inspectors and ASPs to keep the vital law enforcement agencies free from stigma and prevent the resurgence of fascism," he said.

Salahuddin alleged that the principle of representation among religious communities has been severely violated in the appointment of these police officers.

He also mentioned that they have heard the passing out ceremony for these partisan sub-inspectors, currently in training at Sarada, will occur on October 31, 2024.

"If the appointment of these sub-inspectors is not halted, we will see the emergence of more cohorts of fascism, like OC Pradeep, Farman, Mazhar and Mohsin, among them," the BNP leader warned.

He also said the 67 ASPs were appointed by the Awami League government as part of a long-term plan. "They all are also Chhatra League cadres, and their passing out is likely to be on October 20, 2024."

"If we don't stop them now, they could become the Benazirs, Asads, Habibs, Haruns, Biplabs, Moniruls, Praloy Kumars, or Krishna Pads of tomorrow. Their appointment will pave the way for the revival of fallen fascism," he added.