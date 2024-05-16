BNP raises alarm over dwindling reserves

Fakhrul sees no noteworthy change in US position on Bangladesh

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan yesterday voiced concerns over dwindling foreign currency reserves, stating that the nation is grappling with a severe crisis exacerbated by the misdeeds of the government.

"Our reserves are declining... Attempts are being made to boost it by taking loans... they're hoping that the reserves will increase somewhat after receiving the next installment from the IMF," he said.

Citing a report from the Reserve Bank of India, Nazrul said the remittance volume sent by the Indian workers from Bangladesh alone exceeds the total amount sent by Bangladeshi expatriates from many countries.

"We need to consider whether there is any way to halt the outflow of such a significant amount of foreign currency. Again, we are losing much more money than earning by sending two lakh workers abroad due to the outflow of foreign currencies. Is there any effort to prevent this?" he said.

Nazrul, a member of the BNP standing committee, suggested that if Bangladesh can involve its citizens in the tasks currently undertaken by Indian nationals, it could potentially stem the outflow of significant foreign currency.

He said the Awami League government has no interest in taking such an initiative.

Bangladesh Labour Party arranged the meeting at Jatiya Press Club, marking the 28th death anniversary of its founder Maulana Abdul Matin.

Meanwhile at another programme, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said their party believes the United States maintains the same position as before regarding the issue of free and fair elections in Bangladesh.

"Basically, what we have seen is that they (US) have consistently spoken in favour of a free, fair, and impartial election and they still continue it," he told reporters in response to a question on US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu's visit to Bangladesh.

The BNP leader also said the US has been maintaining relations with the current AL government as per diplomatic norms.

"A country has to maintain ties with the governments of other countries, even with a military regime. In view of the current situation of Bangladesh, they (US) are doing what they think is necessary for their country. But they are not doing it against the people of Bangladesh," he said.

Referring to the Human Rights Report on Bangladesh released by the US in April, Fakhrul said it contained much more criticism than what Bangladeshi media reported.

"It has proved that they are not a bit pleased with the current situation of Bangladesh," he said.