BNP providing false info: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said BNP leaders are confusing people by providing false information regarding illness of the party chief Khaleda Zia.

"There is no precedent for a person convicted of a criminal offence to receive such treatment freely. But the BNP has been demanding Khaleda Zia's release for the last few years without any legal procedure. They are also instigating the people by spreading rumours about her physical condition and trying to get sympathy from the people after failing in their movement," said Quader in a statement signed by AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua.

Quader also said demanding the release of a convict by going beyond the constitution and the legal process is nothing but audacity.

"According to the constitution of Bangladesh, everyone is equal in the eyes of the law. Khaleda Zia is convicted of corruption ... There is no scope for a convicted person to leave the country beyond the legal procedure," added the AL's second-in-command.