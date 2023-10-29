BNP-police clash: Editors' Council condemns attack on journos

The Editors' Council has expressed deep concern and condemnation over the attacks on journalists during yesterday's political programme in Dhaka.

In a press release today, the council said around 25 journalists were injured or assaulted in different parts of the capital while discharging their professional duties.

"It is very condemnable and worrying," said the release signed by Editors' Council President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

It said as part of their professional duties, journalists collect information about the programmes of various political parties.

"But it is a matter of great concern that the journalists were attacked and their security was compromised while performing their duties," the press release said.

The Editors' Council requested all political parties and law enforcement agencies to ensure safety of journalists as they perform their professional duties.