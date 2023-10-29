Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 03:45 PM
Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 03:51 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

BNP-police clash: Editors' Council condemns attack on journos

Star Digital Report
Sun Oct 29, 2023 03:45 PM Last update on: Sun Oct 29, 2023 03:51 PM
Editor's Council

The Editors' Council has expressed deep concern and condemnation over the attacks on journalists during yesterday's political programme in Dhaka.

In a press release today, the council said around 25 journalists were injured or assaulted in different parts of the capital while discharging their professional duties.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"It is very condemnable and worrying," said the release signed by Editors' Council President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Dewan Hanif Mahmud.

It said as part of their professional duties, journalists collect information about the programmes of various political parties.

"But it is a matter of great concern that the journalists were attacked and their security was compromised while performing their duties," the press release said.

The Editors' Council requested all political parties and law enforcement agencies to ensure safety of journalists as they perform their professional duties.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর, মির্জা ফখরুল কারাগারে

বিএনপির মহাসচিব মির্জা ফখরুল ইসলাম আলমগীরের জামিন আবেদন নামঞ্জুর করে কারাগারে পাঠানোর আদেশ দিয়েছেন আদালত।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

নরসিংদীর বাবুরহাটে আগুন, নিয়ন্ত্রণে ৫ ইউনিট

৯ মিনিট আগে