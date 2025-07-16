BNP pledges to support govt on US tariff challenges

Senior BNP leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury yesterday said that his party will offer coordinated cooperation to the government on US tariff and security issues, to help address the tariffs imposed by the US.

Chowdhury made the remarks during a briefing to journalists at a hotel in Banani, following an exchange of views with business leaders concerning the US tariffs.

The BNP standing committee member emphasised that the livelihoods of 15-16 lakh people are linked to exports to the US market, so the tariff issue is a serious matter for Bangladesh.

Khosru said business leaders fear that the recent US tariff impositions will severely impact Bangladesh's trade.

Therefore, the BNP is prepared to cooperate with the government in the ongoing tariff discussions with the US, aiming to achieve a pragmatic solution for Bangladesh.

In response to a question, Amir Khosru pointed out that India and Vietnam are Bangladesh's direct competitors in the international garment export market.

If Bangladesh fails to reach a solution regarding the tariffs, these competitor countries will gain a significant advantage in exporting to the US.

He warned that Bangladesh cannot afford to bear the risk of millions of job losses, the closure of industrial factories, and thousands of backward linkage industries due to unresolved tariff issues. BGMEA President Mahmud Hasan Khan, BKMEA President Mohammad Hatem, former President of FBCCI AK Azad, Chairman of Apex Tannery Ltd Syed Nasim Monzur, Chairman of Bangladesh Chamber of Industries Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez, Chairman of Prank RFL Group Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, among others joined the meeting.