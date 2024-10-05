BNP places several demands to Yunus, including removal of 'one or two' members of interim govt

BNP placed a series of demands to the interim government today as the party held a meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and other advisers.

BNP's demands including removal of "one or two" members of the interim government, legal action against former chief justice ABM Khairul Haque, removal of "partisan judges" from the High Court, scrapping some contractual appointments of bureaucrats.

The dialogue began at 2:30pm at the State Guest House Jamuna.

The BNP delegation was led by the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Others present in the meeting were BNP standing committee members BNP leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Mirza Abbas, Nazrul Islam Khan, Abdul Moin Khan and Salahuddin Ahmed

After the meeting, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir briefed media about their talks and demands.

"There are one or two in the interim government who are obstructing the main sprint of the interim government and the people's uprising. We demanded their removal," he said.

He said they also suggested cancelling some contractual appointees.

The party demanded legal action against former Chief Justice ABM Khairul Haque who according to BNP, was the main man behind "destroying the electoral system and cancellation of the caretaker government system", on charge of sedition.

Additionally, BNP demanded that all the chief election commissioners and other election commissioners be brought to justice for holding farcical and failed national election in 2014, 2018, and 2024.

BNP also demanded suspending the Election Commission Appointment Act, and formation of a new election commission immediately based on the consensus of major political parties.

In the meeting, BNP made the demand that the interim government announce a roadmap for holding the next election.

After BNP's meeting, a seven-member delegation of Jamaat, led by its Amir Shafiqur Rahman, entered the State Guest House Jamuna to hold dialogue with the chief adviser.

The interim government commenced its dialogue with different political parties today.

According to government sources, Yunus, along with other advisers, is taking part in the dialogue from the government's side. This is the interim government's third phase of dialogue with political parties.

The interim government has already established five commissions to reform the electoral system, police, judiciary, public administration, and anti-corruption institutions.

A constitutional reform commission will also be formed soon, according to government sources.

The primary focus of the dialogue will be to seek how political parties can cooperate with the reform commissions. Besides, discussions will cover the country's overall situation, including law and order and the Durga Puja. On the first day, discussions will take place with BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and three other political parties, as well as several allied parties.

After BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, the interim government will meet with Ganatantra Mancha at 3:30pm, with the Left Democratic Alliance (LDA) at 4:00pm, with Hefazat-e-Islam at 4:30pm, and with Islami Andolon at 5:00pm.

The component parties of Ganatantra Mancha include Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagarik Oikya, Revolutionary Workers Party, Ganosamhati Andolon, Bhasani Anusari Parishad, and Rashtra Sangskar Andolon.

LDA includes CPB, BSD Khalekuzaman, BSD (Marxist), Democratic Revolutionary Party, Revolutionary Communist League, and Bangladesh-er Samajtantrik Party.

Hefazat-e-Islam is a religion-based non-political organisation.

According to sources, Secretary General Maulana Sajidur Rahman has been tasked with leading the delegation from Hefazat-related parties in the dialogue.

Notably, leaders from organisations like Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam, Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Nezami Islami Party, and Bangladesh Khelafat Movement are included in Hefazat's committee.

According to government sources, Awami League and its allies from the 14-party alliance, who were ousted in a student-led mass uprising, will not be invited to the dialogue.

The Jatiya Party has not been invited either, and no decision has been made regarding their participation.

After the Durga Puja, the Chief Advisor will again sit for dialogue next Saturday.

Sources say that discussions with Gana Odhikar Parishad and the Amar Bangladesh Party (ABP) may take place on the Saturday after that.