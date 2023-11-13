‘BNP out to foil election’

PM says the ‘leaderless’ party wants to create an abnormal situation, urges people to remain vigilant

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the BNP seeks to create an abnormal situation by foiling the upcoming general election.

"They know they don't have any leadership. They are a party without a chief -- a leader has been absconding and another is behind bars. The party does not want any election. It only wants to create an abnormal situation," she said.

Hasina was addressing a rally, organised by Awami League, at the Khulna Circuit House ground yesterday.

The premier warned that the hands which are used in setting fire to vehicles would be burnt in the same fire.

"Give them [arsonists] a good lesson so that no one dares to harmany citizen of the country. Such incidents must not be allowed to happen again."

Hasina, also the AL president, asked the leaders and activists of her party and its associate bodies to protect the people with the help of the law enforcement agencies.

The PM said the country sees development and the people's welfare is ensured whenever the AL comes to power.

She said the only "virtue" of the BNP-Jamaat is to kill people. In this connection, she mentioned the incidents of October 28, including beating up of a cop to death in the capital.

The PM said the "BNP-Jamaat terrorists" injured 45 police personnel and attacked journalists who were covering their programmes.

She said the government has already declared a reward of Tk 20,000 for nabbing arsonists and handing them over to law enforcers. "We will not spare anyone involved in killing people through arson attacks."

Hasina said the continuation of the democratic process in the country is helping it achieve massive development, which is visible to all.

The premier requested all to vote for the AL in the parliamentary polls to enable it to serve the country and its people and continue the development of the country.

Talking about the unrest in the RMG sector, the PM said given the inflation, the salary of the government employees has been increased by only 5 percent, but the wage of the garment workers has been hiked by 56 percent.

"Why should there be a complaint? A total of 19 factories have been damaged. Who are doing this? It is necessary to find them out," she said.

Mentioning that the RMG workers' minimum wage has been fixed at Tk 12,500, she said although the garment sector is a private sector, the government has hiked the workers' wage through discussions with the factory owners.

Regarding the introduction of the universal pension scheme, Hasina urged all to register for it.

The premier inaugurated 24 development projects, involving Tk 2,593 crore, and laid the foundation stones for another five schemes from the rally venue.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and party leaders Sheikh Helal Uddin, Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel and Sheikh Sharhan Naser Tonmoy also spoke at the programme, chaired by Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, also the Khulna AL president.