BNP not fueling ongoing protests

Says Fakhrul

BNP has no reason to be involved in the current teachers' and students' movements on university campuses, said the party's secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday.

He said this in response to Awami League's claim that BNP had been patronising these protests.

"As teachers and students are carrying out these movements independently based on their professional perspectives, why would BNP instigate those agitations?" said Fakhrul.

Fakhrul said his party believes the teachers' protest against the new universal pension scheme and the students' agitation against the reinstatement of the quota system in government jobs are justified.

"We will call a spade a spade and we will talk about what is logical," he said.

The BNP leader also admitted that the united movements of public university teachers and students have inspired the party.

"When the people of the country unite in their own interests, it inspires us with great hope," he said.

The BNP leader said even after 50 years of the country's existence, keeping a 56 percent quota in government jobs is entirely illogical because it hinders the development of merit.