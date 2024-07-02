BNP misleading people on Dhaka-Delhi deals: Arafat

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Mohammad Ali Arafat, accused the BNP of spreading misinformation regarding the recent agreement between Bangladesh and India.

"Without understanding all aspects of the agreement with India and without realising it, BNP is spreading misinformation and lies, and by distorting these facts, it is confusing people," he said while addressing reporters at a press briefing yesterday.

The recent agreement between Bangladesh and India is not a new foreign policy for either country but advantageous for both, he said.

Arafat said BNP's claims that the agreement posed a threat to Bangladesh's security due to the transit of Indian trains through the country were unfounded.

He said the agreement explicitly prohibits the transportation of "red traffic", including weapons, explosives, and other hazardous materials.

"BNP claims that if Indian trains run through Bangladesh, it will pose a security risk to Bangladesh. This is not correct. Clause 3 of the agreement clearly states that 'red traffic,' including weapons, explosives, and dangerous items, will not be transported. Clause 4 of the agreement also states that the movement of goods and people between Bangladesh and India will be governed by the national laws, regulations, and administrative rules of the respective countries," he said.

Arafat also criticised BNP's leadership, accusing them of hindering regional connectivity initiatives and neglecting opportunities for economic progress, such as rejecting the submarine cable and obstructing the gas supply from Myanmar through India.

Arafat urged all to discern the facts and cautioned against falling prey to misinformation campaigns, stressing the importance of informed public discourse on matters of national interest.