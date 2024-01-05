‘BNP men’ vandalise police van in Dhamrai

A police officer was injured and a police van was vandalised allegedly by BNP men who brought out a procession in Dhaka's Dhamrai upazila yesterday morning.

Five people were picked up for questioning in connection with the incident, said Sirajul Islam Sheikh, officer-in-charge of Dhamrai Police Station.

The OC told The Daily Star that BNP leaders and activists brought out a procession to drum up support for boycotting the election in Kalampur area around 7:30am. When a police team reached there, the leaders and activists attacked their van and threw brick chunks at the law enforcers, he said.

A sub-inspector was injured in the attack and he was given primary treatment at a hospital, the police official said.

The Daily Star tried to get comments from Dhaka District BNP General Secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury but she did not receive the calls.