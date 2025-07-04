‘BNP men’ storm residence of AK Azad in Faridpur

A group of BNP leaders and activists of the Faridpur metropolitan unit allegedly stormed the residence of Ha-Meem Group Managing Director AK Azad, also former lawmaker of Faridpur-3 constituency, in the town's Jheeltuli yesterday, alleging that Awami League leaders were holding a "secret meeting" there.

The incident occurred around 3:45pm, led by Golam Mostafa Miraj, member-secretary of the BNP unit, said locals.

Ha-Meem Group's land officer Md Rafizul Khan, project engineer Md Sulaiman Hossain, security guard Mehedi Hasan, and cleaner Hannan Mia were present at the house.

Rafizul said several BNP men banged on the gate, prompting the guard to open it. Golam Mostafa, along with Metropolitan Jubo Dal organising secretary Nahidul Islam Nahid and a few others, entered the premises.

Inside, they asked the guard if any AL meeting was being held. Upon receiving a negative reply, they left. While departing, they allegedly threatened, "If such incidents happen..., we will set fire to this house."

Locals said the BNP activists later gathered near the Faridpur Sadar Upazila Land Office, where about 100 supporters joined them. The group brought out a procession and marched towards Onather Intersection, circled back past Azad's house, and proceeded westward.

The procession ended at the BNP district office at Kathpatti, where a brief rally was held. Party leaders warned that no attempt to "rehabilitate Awami League's collaborators" in Faridpur would be tolerated.

Asked about the incident, Golam Mostafa said, "We received information that Awami League and its allies were holding a meeting at that house in Jheeltuli to create unrest in the country. That's why we went there."

He said Nayab Yusuf, daughter of late BNP vice chairman and former minister Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf, is conducting public outreach as BNP's potential candidate for the Faridpur-3 in the upcoming election. "We are working towards that goal," he said.

Witnesses claimed the BNP activists who entered Azad's house were all supporters of Nayab.

Contacted, Nayab said AK Azad owns several houses in the town. "A BNP procession took place today, but I am not aware of any incident involving BNP activists storming one of his houses."

District BNP convener Syed Modarres Ali said he is currently in Dhaka and has no knowledge of the incident.

Md Asaduzzaman, officer-in-charge of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station, said police went to the scene on information around 4:00pm, but did not find anyone there.