‘BNP men extorted Tk 40cr from Kalapara, Rangabali’

Alleges IAB Patuakhali wing, BNP denies

Islami Andolan Bangladesh has accused BNP members of collecting Tk 40 crore in extortion since August 5 in Patuakhali's Kalapara and Rangabali.

At a press conference at Kalapara Press Club yesterday, IAB's district president Mufti Maulana Habibur Rahman made the allegations. Around 50 party members were present.

Rahman claimed BNP activists collect Tk 7,500 daily from a fish market at Kalapara intersection. He further alleged that Tk 1.95 crore has been collected from the Kathanalpara sluice gate, Tk 7.20 crore from 13 sluices of Nilganj Union, and Tk 1 crore from the 12 sluices of Baliatli.

He also mentioned the looting of Tk 30 crore from the thermal power plant and alleged that Kalapara's Muktijoddha Bhaban is occupied for private purposes.

BNP's Kalapara Upazila General Secretary Advocate Md Hafizur Rahman Chunnu rejected the allegations, calling them "false, motivated, and baseless."

He accused Maulana Habibur Rahman of collaborating with Awami League to spread propaganda against the BNP.