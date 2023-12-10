BNP leaders facing rights violation in jails: Rizvi

BNP leaders and activists are being repressed and deprived of all facilities as prisoners, alleged BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday.

"The current IG prisons has verbally directed the jail authorities to deprive all the prisoners belonging to BNP of all general facilities to appease Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," he said.

Rizvi claimed jailed BNP leaders and activists are not being allowed to go out of cells inside the prisons. "Even the relatives have been barred from visiting the inmates and talking to them over the phone."

He said the prisons are no longer places of real criminals as those are now filled with BNP activists.

He condemned and protested against the torture on prisoners and urged the authorities concerned to ensure their justified rights.

The BNP leader also slammed the government for driving away the family members of the victims of enforced disappearance from Shahbagh and obstructing them from holding a rally in front of the National Museum on the eve of International Human Rights Day.

Rizvi claimed police have arrested over 175 BNP men in the last 24 hours till 5pm yesterday.

He also said their party's 20,665 leaders and activists have been arrested since the last week of October.