BNP leaders come out for Victory Day march

Party calls dawn-to-dusk Hartal for tomorrow

Holding a major public event peacefully in front of its locked headquarters in Dhaka's Nayapaltan, BNP yesterday urged all to continue the anti-government movement until the party's one-point demand is met.

This was for the first time in 49 days some top BNP leaders appeared in a programme -- Victory Day procession -- as many of their party colleagues have been arrested, jailed, or have gone into hiding after the police launched a crackdown following its October 28 grand rally.

Chanting anti-government slogans, several thousand BNP leaders and activists from the districts adjoining to Dhaka joined the procession despite fear of arrest. A large number of law enforcers were deployed in Nayapaltan area.

The party held a brief rally before the Victory Day procession. A makeshift stage was set up on a truck in front of the party office which remains locked since October 28.

From the brief rally, which began around 2:30pm, the BNP sent out a message to its leaders and activists across the country to overcome the fear of arrest and continue the one-point movement.

"The movement for restoration of democracy will continue until it is successful. We all will have to be on the streets to press home our demands," said Nazrul Islam Khan, a member of the BNP standing committee, at the rally.

BNP has called a series of nationwide hartals and blockades since October 29, demanding general election under a non-party neutral administration.

On December 10, the party formed human chains across the country to mark Human Rights Day. However, the programme was foiled in nine districts by police and ruling Awami League men.

Speaking at yesterday's brief rally, Moyeen Khan, another member of BNP standing committee, said the AL government has turned Victory Day into the "day of defeat".

"Fifty-two years ago, Bangladesh became independent by winning the Liberation War. The victory was for democracy. But the current government has killed democracy and destroyed the economy through corruption.

"The government has snatched people voting and democratic rights and put the protesters behind bars. Thus, they have turned the Victory Day into a day of defeat," he alleged.

He said the government should step down to pave the way for a free and fair election under a non-party neutral administration if is courageous enough.

Nazrul said the election which is going to be held under the AL government would be nothing but a farce.

"This country was not freed for holding this type of farcical elections," he said.

Earlier in the morning, party leaders placed wreaths at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

HARTAL TOMORROW

The BNP yesterday called a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal for tomorrow.

The 12-hour hartal will begin at 6:00am, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi at a virtual press briefing.

This is going to be the fourth hartal to be enforced by the opposition party since October 29, along with 11 blockades.