BNP leader sued for attack on student procession

A case has been filed against Aminul Islam Ranga, convener of Pirgacha unit BNP, over an attack on a victory procession of students and locals in Rangpur's Pirgacha upazila on August 5.

The complaint was lodged on Saturday night by a student named Ekramul Haque with the Pirgacha Police Station, a day after Ranga sued 22 students.

The case alleges that Ranga, along with 15 to 20 unidentified individuals, attacked the victory procession, which was celebrating the fall of Hasina.

According to the case statement, Ranga and his associates, armed with sticks and local weapons, fired four rounds of bullets at the procession when it reached the Pirgacha Union Parishad office.

In the case, Ekramul Haque claimed that he was hit by a bullet in his left hand as he fell to the ground to avoid the gunfire. Many others were reportedly injured as unidentified individuals threw bricks and stones at the crowd.

The complainant, Ekramul, received medical treatment at the local upazila health complex following the incident.

Ranga had earlier filed a case on Friday night against 22 students who had participated in the anti-discriminatory student movement.

The case was lodged in relation to an attack on the Pirgacha Bazar Shop Owners' Association office on August 5, during which the students allegedly broke the locks, destroyed property, and vandalised 32 CCTV cameras, 40 chairs, and other furniture, amounting to damages worth over Tk 2 lakh.

Sushanta Kumar Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Pirgacha Police Station, confirmed the filing of both cases.