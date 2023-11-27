BNP leader Rafiqul placed on 2-day remand in arson case

A local court in Gazipur today placed BNP leader SM Rafiqul Islam Bachchu on a two-day remand in an arson case.

Gazipur Judicial Magistrate Court-4 Judge Zobaida Nasreen passed the order when police produced Rafiqul Islam, central assistant health affairs secretary of BNP, seeking seven-day remand for him in the case, our local correspondent reports.

Mohammad Sahid uz Zaman, the defence lawyer and also former president of Gazipur Bar Association, confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

Gazipur's Rapid Action Battalion-1 Specialised Porabari Camp Company Commander Major Md Yasir Arafat Hussain said Rafiqul was arrested on November 24 from Dhirashram area in Gazipur.