Our Correspondent, Gazipur
Wed Aug 13, 2025 03:30 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 04:19 AM

BNP leader files defamation case against Sarjis

Our Correspondent, Gazipur
A local BNP leader yesterday filed a defamation case against Sarjis Alam, chief organiser (northern region) of National Citizen Party (NCP), over "propaganda implicating BNP" in the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin.

Gazipur city's Basan thana BNP President Tanvir Siraj filed the case with a magistrate's court seeking compensation for defaming BNP.

Tanvir said Judge Alamgir Al Mamun took cognisance of the charges and asked the Criminal Investigation Department to probe the case.

According to the case, the BNP leader said journalist Tuhin was killed while recording a video of a criminal gang.

However, Sarjis, without knowing the facts, has been spreading propaganda on Facebook, implicating BNP in the murder, which has tarnished the party's image, he alleged.

