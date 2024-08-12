BNP leader expelled in Patuakhali

Humayun Kabir alias Naiya Kabir, the president of the BNP's Baufal town unit in Patuakhali, has been dismissed from his post due to his involvement in violent activities.

The dismissal, effective from August 10, follows accusations of vandalism, looting, and issuing threats in various parts of the upazila.

This decision was confirmed in a letter signed by district BNP convener Abdur Rashid Chunnu Mia and member secretary Snehanshu Sarkar Kutti.

According to BNP sources, after the fall of the Awami League government on August 5, specific allegations against Humayun Kabir came to light.

He was also issued a show-cause notice on August 8.

The district BNP found his responses unsatisfactory, which led to his dismissal.

Efforts to reach Humayun Kabir for comment were unsuccessful as he did not respond to phone calls.

However, his son, Imamuzzaman Anik, who is the BNP student affairs secretary in the municipality, said, "My father is a victim of political conspiracy."

"There is no evidence to support the charges against him," he told The Daily Star.