BNP leader Dr Shahadat declared as CCC mayor

The Election Tribunal in Chattogram today declared former BNP port city unit president Dr Shahadat Hossain as the mayor of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) in a case filed by him seeking cancellation of 2021 election result.

The court, in its verdict, also ordered to publish gazette in this regard within 10 days, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Chattogram Election Tribunal judge as well as Joint district and session judge Mohammad Khairul Amin passed the order around 12:00pm amid the jampacked court room. During handing down the verdict Dr Shahadat Hossain was present in the court.

Dr Shahadat's lawyer Arshad Hossen Asad told journalists "In the case filed by Dr Shahadat over cancellation of CCC election result, the court declared Dr Shahadat as the CCC mayor examining all the evidence and witnesses. Apart from that the court also ordered the authorities concerned to publish gazette in this regard within 10 days."

Shahadat filed the case on February 24, 2021 alleging that the result of the CCC polls, held on January 27 of the same year, was "manipulated" by the officials of the EC.

In the case, he demanded for cancellation the polls results and for re-elections.

In the case statement, Dr Shahadat also alleged that he was shown zero vote in three polling centres but after three days later, he was shown zero vote in 28 polling centres which was "unbelievable and unimaginable".

In the case, the then CCC mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, election returning officer Md Hasanuzzaman, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda and six others were made accused of manipulating election results thru the EVM.