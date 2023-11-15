BNP keeping its own office locked

Says DMP chief; party rejects claim

Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner yesterday said it was BNP who had kept its own party office in Nayapaltan locked since October 28.

The party, however, put the blame on police for putting its headquarters under lock and key.

"They [BNP] themselves locked the BNP office. They do not come there now. Only they can say why they don't come," said DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

He said this while replying to a query after visiting patients, who suffered burn injuries in recent arson attacks, at the national burn institute.

"We have no objection if they open the office and carry out activities there," he said.

Police have been deployed near the party office for providing security to people, he said.

Talking to The Daily Star, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi refuted the DMP chief's claim. "Police locked the office and drove away office staffers." Police have besieged the party office with an ill motive, he added. "Police locked the office and they have to open it."