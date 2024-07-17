BNP-Jamaat wants to engage in politics of bodies: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader alleged today that the BNP-Jamaat coalition wanted to engage in politics of dead bodies centring the quota reform movement.

He said Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir carried out violence across the country yesterday, especially in the capital, resulting in the killing of some youths.

The AL General Secretary was talking at a views exchange meeting with the party's Dhaka district unit, Dhaka city units (north and south) at the party's Dhaka district unit office in Tejgaon.

Quader also said the quota reform movement was now in the hands of Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir instead of the general students, and that BNP, Jamaat, Chhatra Dal and Chhatra Shibir were trying to turn the transform the quota movement into one aiming to topple the government.

"There have been attacks and threats on our existence. We have to face it," he said, and urged the party's city unit leaders to get ready to face the situation.

Evil forces have taken over the leadership of the ongoing movement, Quader said, adding that in this situation Awami League can't sit idly.

He urged party-men to remain careful and take position across the country to face the evil forces.

Quader said Awami League would not go for any compromise with evil forces and will not spare anti-liberation forces.

The AL general secretary urged protesting students to have patience till the apex court verdict and act responsibly.