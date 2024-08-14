BNP to hold sit-in today, tomorrow

Calls for bringing Hasina, her aides to justice

The BNP will organise sit-in programmes at its offices across the country today and tomorrow, demanding that former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her accomplices be brought to justice.

The party will also hold a milad mahfil at its offices on August 16 to pray for BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's good health, and those killed and injured during the mass uprising, said a press release.

Meanwhile, the BNP yesterday handed a letter to the UN resident coordinator, Gwyn Lewis, requesting an impartial investigation into the "mass murder" committed by the Awami League government during the uprising that toppled the government.

After handing over the letter, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told journalists that AL President Sheikh Hasina and her party leaders must face trial.

"We also urged the interim government to seek an UN investigation," he added.

Besides, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told a rally in Saidpur, Nilphamari, that the Awami League was attacking Hindu people and their properties to tarnish Bangladesh's image.

He urged the general public to be vigilant against such conspiracies.

"They are trying to create chaos by falsely accusing others of attacking the Hindu community. Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist, and Christians -- we all are free citizens of this independent country," he added.