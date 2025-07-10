BNP hints at recognising July uprising in Constitution

The BNP has signaled its readiness to grant state recognition to the July 2024 mass uprising through constitutional means, possibly incorporating it into the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution, if national consensus is reached.

The party's Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed made the statement after a day-long dialogue between political parties and the National Consensus Commission (NCC) at the Foreign Service Academy this afternoon.

"We recognise the significance of the July uprising and are committed to ensuring its rightful place in national history. The question is how that recognition can be granted through appropriate constitutional mechanisms," said Salahuddin, indicating that such recognition could follow the precedent of 1971's provisional government announcement.

He confirmed that the BNP had earlier submitted a draft of its July declaration to the government, but received no response until recently.

A revised draft from the government's advisers, incorporating parts of BNP's proposals, was sent to the party just days ago.

In response, BNP has already submitted its updated position.

On the issue of the caretaker government, Salahuddin said the party prefers excluding the judiciary from its composition.

BNP is considering two or three alternative formulas that would place judicial figures only as a last resort in the selection process.

These proposals are under internal review and may be tabled in the next meeting.