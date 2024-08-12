Bangladesh
BNP to give interim govt time to create environment for polls: Fakhrul

Photo: UNB

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said they will give the interim government time to create a suitable environment for the national election.

"At today's meeting, we gave our opinions to the chief adviser on the necessary steps during the present situation of the country," he told reporters after a BNP delegation met Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at state guest house Jamuna.

Fakhrul added, "Those who had deprived Bangladesh of its rights are now staying in India and have started conspiring again to undermine our victory."

Addressing recent allegations regarding attacks on the minorities, Fakhrul said, "The allegations of persecution against religious minorities are entirely motivated."

He called it an effort to tarnish the image of the country and the interim government.

"This is an attempt to malign Bangladesh, to malign this government, and to undermine the students' movement," he added.

While criticising the Awami League, he said, "Despite killing so many people, this party [Awami League] is still speaking against the interests of the Bangladeshi people. We believe the government should take action on this matter.

"We believe this government should talk to all political parties, but not with murderers," he added.

On August 5, an anti-government protest led by the students culminated in the resignation and fleeing of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina and her Awami League government had been in power for 15 years.

