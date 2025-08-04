BNP forms committee to review constituency boundaries

BNP has formed a committee to review the boundary demarcation of parliamentary constituencies.

Party Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan will be the convener of the five-member committee, according to a press release signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

The other members of the committee are Rizvi, former acting secretary of the Election Commission Md Zakaria, former deputy secretary Shamsul Alam and BNP executive committee member Belayet Hossain Mridha.

The committee will review the proposed boundary adjustments and ensure the party's stance is reflected in the delimitation process.

The move comes amid ongoing discussions about constituency reconfiguration ahead of the next election.