BNP expresses concern over law, order in Chattogram

BNP has expressed concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in Chattogram city, alleging that extortion and false cases are being used to harass people.

In a statement yesterday, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the party has issued a call for safeguarding innocent businessmen from "false cases and extortion".

The BNP believes that the prevailing situation is already affecting trade and commerce, and warned that if the current situation continues, the country's economy will come to a standstill.

"We are calling on the local administration to take appropriate measures against this lawlessness," it said.

"The Bangladesh Nationalist Party [BNP] calls on business communities at all levels and the general public to stand together and resist the miscreants," the statement noted. "As a port city, Chattogram holds immense significance. Essentially, trade and commerce across the country are conducted from this city. To advance the country's financial sector, stable law and order in Chattogram is essential," it added.