Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Thu May 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 16, 2024 12:13 AM

Bangladesh
3RD PHASE UZ polls

BNP expels 52 more leaders

Staff Correspondent
Thu May 16, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu May 16, 2024 12:13 AM

The BNP has expelled 52 grassroots leaders for defying the party's directive by participating in the third phase of the upcoming upazila elections.

Among those expelled are 17 chairman candidates, 26 vice-chairman candidates, and nine female vice-chairman candidates.

These leaders have been dismissed from all party positions, including primary membership, as outlined by party rules, according to a press release issued yesterday.

Previously, the BNP had issued show-cause notices to 45 candidates for contesting the upazila elections scheduled for May 29.

In total, the BNP has expelled 193 grassroots leaders for participating in the upazila elections -- 80 in the first, 61 in the second, and 52 in the third phases.

