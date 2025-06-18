BNP doesn’t want conflict with govt after London meeting

Senior leaders want Ishraque to call off movement

The BNP has decided not to engage in any activity that might delay the election or reignite conflict with the interim government following the recent London meeting between the party's Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus.

The decision came at a BNP standing committee meeting on Monday night at the party chairperson's political office in Gulshan. The meeting was chaired by Tarique, who joined in virtually from London.

At the meeting, Tarique did not disclose the details of the discussion that took place at the one-on-one meeting with Yunus in London on June 13, The Daily Star has learnt from people with direct knowledge of the matter.

He termed the London dialogue "fruitful", while BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We cannot allow [this momentum] to slip from our hands."

His remarks received table-thumping approval from all committee members.

The committee extended formal congratulations to Tarique for conducting the London meeting in what they described as a productive and cordial environment.

Tarique informed the leaders that he told Yunus that the BNP would seek cooperation from him and his advisory team if the party forms the government, and in response, Yunus assured him of his support.

Leaders viewed the outcome as restoring public confidence and saw the acting chairman's handling of the meeting as evidence of political foresight.

As a result of the London meeting, the distance between the BNP and the interim government has been resolved, and the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming 13th parliamentary election has also been cleared.

Yunus has expressed willingness to hold elections in the week prior to Ramadan next year.

"If they don't follow through on the election commitment, there will be ample time for stronger movements. But for now, we want to maintain a positive posture and focus on election preparation," said one senior leader.

Subsequently, the ongoing protest led by BNP leader Ishraque Hossain regarding his swearing-in as mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation is sending a conflicting message to the interim government.

Given that the term of the current city corporation has already expired, the senior leaders felt it was time for Ishraque to call off the movement.

Tarique expressed concern that Bangladesh's economy is struggling and the law-and-order situation remains dicey.

Subsequently, he asked the party leaders to begin drafting concrete policy solutions so that if the BNP wins, they can take action from day one and begin restoring public trust.