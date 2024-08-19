BNP demotes Dulu over controversial remarks about the media

The BNP has demoted Ruhul Kuddus Talukdar Dulu from his role as adviser to the chairperson's council to a member of the party's executive committee.

The decision followed a show-cause notice issued to Dulu on August 17 for making provocative statements about the media, according to party sources.

The notice, signed by BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, stated that Dulu's remarks directly violated the party's policies and principles.

He was given 24 hours to respond to the notice.

BNP leadership was reportedly dissatisfied with Dulu's explanation, prompting the disciplinary action.

Dulu made the comment in question while speaking at a sit-in near the BNP office in Natore. He said , "We declare that if any media dares to broadcast the photos of this murderer (Sheikh Hasina), who killed students, they will be set on fire."