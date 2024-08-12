Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 12, 2024 04:51 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 04:56 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

BNP delegation's meeting with chief adviser underway

Star Digital Report
Mon Aug 12, 2024 04:51 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 12, 2024 04:56 PM
Photo: Sajjad Hossain

A six-member BNP delegation led by the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is holding a meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus this afternoon.

The BNP team entered the state guest house Jamuna at 3:23pm and the meeting began around 4:00pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

The BNP standing committee members are Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Mirza Abbas, Syed Nazrul Islam Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Moyeen Khan.

Earlier in the day, Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP's media cell, said the delegation will visit Yunus at the chief adviser's invitation.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

 

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
আওয়ামী লীগকে নতুন মুখ নিয়ে দল গোছানোর পরামর্শ স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টার
|বাংলাদেশ

আওয়ামী লীগকে নতুন মুখ নিয়ে দল গোছানোর পরামর্শ স্বরাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টার

পলিটিক্যাল পার্টিকে ব্যান করা হয় পলিটিক্যাল ফায়দা হাসিল করার জন্য।

৪১ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

নগদ টাকার সংকটে ব্যবসায়ীরা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification