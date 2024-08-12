BNP delegation's meeting with chief adviser underway

A six-member BNP delegation led by the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is holding a meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus this afternoon.

The BNP team entered the state guest house Jamuna at 3:23pm and the meeting began around 4:00pm.

Photo: Sajjad Hossain

The BNP standing committee members are Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, Mirza Abbas, Syed Nazrul Islam Khan, Salahuddin Ahmed, and Moyeen Khan.

Earlier in the day, Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP's media cell, said the delegation will visit Yunus at the chief adviser's invitation.