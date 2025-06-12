BNP delegation to visit China this month

A high-level delegation of the BNP, led by Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, is scheduled to visit China at the end of this month at the invitation of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP's media cell, confirmed the development today, stating that the visit will be conducted under the leadership of the party's secretary general.

Party sources said China has shown interest in strengthening ties with the BNP, particularly in the context of potential political shifts in Bangladesh following the end of the Awami League's tenure in government.

China has previously hosted representatives from BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and other political parties as part of diplomatic outreach efforts.