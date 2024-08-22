BNP declares 5-day event from Aug 31

BNP yesterday announced a five-day programme, beginning on August 31, to observe its 46th founding anniversary.

Speaking at a press conference at the party's Naya Paltan office, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir outlined the schedule.

The programme will kick off on August 31 with discussion meetings at the district and upazila levels. On September 1, the party will pay tribute to its founder, Ziaur Rahman, at his grave.

The activities will continue with rallies on September 2 at the metropolitan, district, and upazila levels. On September 3, the party plans to release fish fry in these areas.

Tree plantation drives are scheduled for September 4 across the metropolitan, district, upazila, and union levels, he added.

Additionally, a cultural event will be held at the Shaheed Minar on September 1 to commemorate the party's anniversary.

During the briefing, Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said around 198 members of BNP and its affiliated organizations have been killed during various movements over the years. These facts need to be publicised, he added.

Fakhrul further emphasised, "If anyone tries to engage in terrorism, extortion, or any other harmful activities, our political leaders must stand up and resist them."