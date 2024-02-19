BNP chalks out two-day programme to mark February 21

BNP has announced a two-day programme to observe Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day with due respect on February 21.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programmes at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office today.

As part of the programmes, Rizvi said their party will hold a discussion at the Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh tomorrow, marking the day.

He said they will keep their party and national flags at half-mast and hoist black flags at the BNP's Nayapaltan central office at 6:00am on Wednesday (February 21).

The leaders and activists of the party will also gather in front of Balaka Cinema Hall at Nilkhet at 6:00m wearing black badges the same day.

Later, they will first offer prayers at the graves of Language Movement martyrs at Azimpur Graveyard and then go to the Central Shaheed Minar to pay tributes to the martyrs.

Besides, BNP's different units across the country will also observe the day through various programmes.

Rizvi said the nation is going to observe the day at a time when they are deprived of their rights.

"The voters of this country now can't cast their votes and the people of this country can't sleep at home without fear ... Numerous leaders and workers of numerous nationalist forces can't stay at their villages and homes with their wives, sons, daughters or with their fathers and mothers," he said.

The BNP leader said their many party leaders and workers are now driving auto-rickshaws and even pulling rickshaws to make a living.

In this circumstance, he said the sacrifices of the martyrs of February 21, 1952, will encourage the country's people to continue their struggle to restore their rights, bring back democracy. "It will also give us courage to return people's ownership of the country to them and establish the rule of law, freedom of expression and the rule of people."

February 21 will be observed as the International Mother Language Day in recognition of the nation's supreme sacrifice to the cause of their mother tongue. In 1999, UNESCO declared the 21st of February as the International Mother Language Day.