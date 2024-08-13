BNP asks UN to probe AL's ‘mass killings’

BNP today submitted a letter to the UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh, requesting an impartial and credible investigation into the "mass killing" committed by the Awami League government during the protests that ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

A BNP delegation handed over the letter to UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis at the United Nations office in Gulshan this afternoon.

After handing over the letter, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told journalists that AL President Sheikh Hasina and her party leaders must face trial.

"There is no doubt in anyone's mind that they will all be brought to justice for the mass killing," he said.

"We have officially submitted the letter on behalf of the party today," he added.

Amir Khasru said, "We have requested the United Nations to conduct a clean, impartial, and credible investigation. We have also urged the interim government to ask the UN for such investigation."

"As per the party's decision, our appeal to the UN is to uncover the full extent of the killings, through an impartial, transparent investigation of international standards.

"These massacres, directly sponsored by the government, are condemned worldwide. If we fail to expose these incidents through a proper investigation, another authoritarian regime may emerge in the future."