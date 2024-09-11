BNP announces two-day programme to honour martyrs and celebrate Democracy Day

BNP today announced a two-day programme from September 14 to honour the memory of those who lost their lives in movements against authoritarian rule over the past 17 years, as well as to commemorate International Democracy Day.

BNP standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain made the announcement at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office.

As part of the programmes, he said a memorial rally will be held at the Central Shaheed Minar on September 14 to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the recent student-led mass uprising and in the struggle against authoritarianism over the past 17 years.

Zahid said the meeting will take place from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and will also recall the contributions of those who were injured and affected by the movement in various ways.

Besides, he said BNP will organise a rally to mark International Democracy Day the following day.

The venue of the rally has not yet been decided, but the party wants to arrange it either at Nayapaltan or at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Apart from Dhaka, Zahid said similar "Democracy Rallies" will be organised in all the divisional cities on September 15.

The press conference was held after a joint meeting of the party and its associate bodies that was attended by the presidents and general secretaries of all units.