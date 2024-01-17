BNP announces 2-day programme to observe Zia's 88th birth anniversary

BNP today announced a two-day programme to observe the 88th birth anniversary of the late Ziaur Rahman, the party's founder and a former president.

"The programmes will begin on January 18 at 2:00pm with a discussion meeting at the Engineers Institute in Ramna, where BNP central leaders will participate," BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said in a press conference at the Nayapaltan party office today.

"On January 19, BNP leaders and activists will place floral wreaths at Zia's grave in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital at 11:00am and offer prayers," Rizvi added.

The party will also hoist its flag at all of its central and local offices across the country to mark the day.

In addition, the party and its associate bodies have planned to organise discussion meetings and distribute winter clothes among the poor in different parts of the country.