BNP an angel of death: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in parliament yesterday came down heavily on the BNP-Jamaat alliance for carrying out mayhem in the country in the name of their anti-government movement.

"They [BNP-Jamaat] are now complaining to foreigners that their leaders and activists have been held on political grounds despite the fact that they have been arrested on specific charges of patronising, financing, and being directly involved in arson, in which several hundred innocent people were killed."

She said the BNP's criminal acts were comparable to Israel's attack on Palestine and that the party was the angel of death for Bangladesh.

Hasina made the remark while giving her speech and participating in the discussion of the president's thanksgiving motion during the first session of the 12th parliament.

"It will not be possible to pardon those who were involved in such heinous acts. They have to face the music."

"There's no point in complaining to foreigners. The country will not be guided by the opinions of outsiders…," she said.

The premier asked the lawmakers to look into the matter and make sure that the culprits get punished for their misdeeds.

The maiden session of the 12th parliament, which was formed through the January 7 general election, began on January 30.

In her speech, the PM said the country's democratic trend will continue and Bangladesh will continue marching forward at an indomitable pace.

She said the January 7 election was held in a peaceful manner, with citizens freely casting their votes.

"There has never been such a fair election as this one," Hasina stated.

Meanwhile, Hasina pointed out that her newly appointed cabinet has outlined several initiatives aimed at improving the country's welfare, which include expediting the completion of ongoing projects, taking effective measures to control inflation, and ensuring the affordability and steady supply of essential goods during Ramadan.