BNP and Jamaat instigating quota protests: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday alleged that BNP acting chairperson Tarique Rahman took over the leadership of the ongoing quota reform movement and his party is openly supporting the movement.

They are conspiring to turn a non-political movement into a political one and unleashing an evil force behind it, said Quader during a press briefing at the AL president's Dhanmondi office.

He said BNP-Jamaat is instigating the ongoing quota movement, but they will never be successful as people's support is not with them.

He once again said the quota reform issue is "sub judice", and thus there is no scope to take any decision in this matter through force or any other means outside the court.

Responding to a question, Quader said allowing quota movements does not indicate administrative weakness.

"We are maintaining patience, and patience does not mean weakness. What would you say if we came down harshly on the movement? You will see everything in time. Befitting action will be taken at the proper time," Quader added.

Quader condemned the attack on Chhatra League and general students, saying now the attackers are spreading propaganda on social platforms using fake pictures of Chhatra League leaders and activists.