BNP, Amnesty condemn sentencing of Prof Yunus

Foreign secy says judgment unlikely to harm Dhaka-Washington ties

Condemning the sentencing of Nobel laureate Prof Muhammad Yunus in a labour law violation case, the BNP yesterday said the entire nation was "ashamed of this judgment dictated by the Gono Bhaban".

Speaking at a virtual press briefing, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the Nobel laureate was subjected to vengeance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said Prof Yunus was sentenced to six months' jail in a so-called case over violation of the labour law.

The BNP leader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's continued "venomous remarks" against Prof Yunus and different threats to him have proved that this judgment has been delivered "out of political vengeance".

"She also threatened to drop Dr Muhammad Yunus off the Padma Bridge into the river. Since then, it became clear that a deep-rooted conspiracy was on against Dr Muhammad Yunus."

He said though the Awami League leaders are plundering and siphoning off lakhs of crores of taka abroad, no action is taken against them.

'A BLATANT ABUSE OF JUSTICE SYSTEM'

Amnesty International yesterday said the conviction of Prof Yunus is an "abuse of the justice system to settle political vendetta".

"Amnesty International believes that initiating criminal proceedings against Muhammad Yunus and his colleagues for issues that belong to the civil and administrative arena is a blatant abuse of labour laws and the justice system and a form of political retaliation for his work and dissent," read a statement published by the organisation on its X handle, formerly known as Twitter.

The conviction of Prof Yunus showcases the difficult situation of human rights in Bangladesh, where the authorities have eroded freedoms and bulldosed critics into submission, it said.

The unusual speed at which the trial was completed stands in stark contrast to the snail-paced progress in other labour rights-related court cases in Bangladesh, the human rights watchdog said.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said the sentencing of Prof Yunus is unlikely to affect the US-Bangladesh relations.

"The issue of an individual cannot affect the relationship of two states," he told reporters at the foreign ministry yesterday.

The secretary was responding to a question if the verdict against Prof Yunus would impact the Dhaka-Washington ties.

"This is a legal issue, and he [Yunus] has the scope for appeal. He also secured bail. So, the matter is sub judice, and I don't want to make any comment on this," Masud said.

BSS reports: Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said Prof Yunus was sued for not paying dues of workers.

"Many Nobel laureates have been convicted of criminal and civil offences and many of them have been jailed," he told reporters while replying to a query at his Secretariat office.

"With due respect to Dr Muhammad Yunus, I would like to say that he didn't pay the dues of the workers for long. Later, the workers moved the court. His organisation tried to manage two labour leaders by bribing them Tk 6 crore," said Hasan, also the Awami League joint general secretary.

He said many countries and individuals talk about labour rights and giving the dues of garment workers. "I hope they will talk about this issue also."