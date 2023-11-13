BNP activists instigating RMG workers

Says home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan yesterday said BNP activists are instigating the garment workers.

"Their salaries were increased earlier and the garment owners will solve the workers' problem. But it has been seen that the BNP activists are instigating the innocent workers," he said while talking to reporters.

He said they (BNP) killed a policeman and injured many law enforcers during the October 28 rally.

The minister however rejected the UN's observation that BNP leaders are being arrested due to political vengeance.

About the UN request to allow Khaleda Zia to go abroad for treatment, the minister said the government has taken steps to provide better treatment for her with the facility to bring physicians from abroad.

Replying to a question about BNP's participation in the next election, he said it was BNP's decision whether they would take part in the election or not.