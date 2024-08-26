BMD predicts light to moderate rain across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted light to moderate rain across the country in the 24 hours from 9:00am today, with moderately heavy to heavy rainfall at areas in Chattogram, Barishal and Khulna divisions.

"Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at many places over Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over Chattogram, Barishal and Khulna divisions," BMD said in its latest bulletin.

Meanwhile, the country's highest rainfall in the 24 hours preceding 6:00am today was recorded at 144mm in Jashore, with Dhaka seeing 3mm rainfall.

The BMD bulletin said the low over the northwest Bay and adjoining southern part of Bangladesh now lies over the Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining area as a well-marked low.

The axis of monsoon trough runs through Punjab, Hariyana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, centre of the well-marked low to Assam across southern parts of Bangladesh.

Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong over the North Bay, it added.

BMD said day temperatures may fall slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.